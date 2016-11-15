Skip to content. Skip to more features. Skip to most emailed. Skip to footer.

UCLA

Back Issue - October 2016

For His Big BrotherArthur Ashe's brother Johnnie returned to war to keep the tennis legend out of harm's way.
Nov 15, 2016
A New Wave of ArtThe new Luskin Conference Center includes nearly 60 pieces of art created by UCLA alumni and faculty members.
Oct 25, 2016
A Cuban TakeThe Black with a Drop of Red exhibition showcases Cuban interpretation through poster designs.
Oct 25, 2016
Making a DifferenceMany UCLA scholars devote their careers to preparing students for a lifetime of public service. That commitment takes on special meaning in an election year.
Oct 1, 2016
Life Lessons Who better to inspire struggling students than a high school dropout who holds three UCLA degrees and heads the L.A. County Office of Education?
Oct 1, 2016
The Past as Prologue The new Luskin Conference Center pays homage to UCLA’s first century.
Oct 1, 2016
Education for Everyone UCLA Extension, the lifelong learning resource that began a century ago, is no longer content to just let students come to them. Instead, the program is reaching out to underserved areas, making education accessible to all.
Oct 1, 2016
Mirror ImageUCLA neuroscientist Marco Iacoboni studies mirror neurons — the brain cells that make us love watching sports, say yes to persuasive salespeople and be quick to empathize with others.
Oct 1, 2016
The Way We Were Bruins of all ages love to recall the Westwood stores, cafés and nightspots where they made lasting memories.
Oct 1, 2016
Power to the PeopleAcross campus and across disciplines, UCLA initiatives are tackling tough issues of human rights abuse worldwide and promoting global education about civil societies.
Oct 1, 2016
Siren CallingPoliticians aren’t the only ones who can vary their vocal qualities to display their personality, arouse emotions and influence others. You can, too.
Oct 1, 2016
The First RespondersUCLA’s Paramedic Program is one of the toughest in the nation, and the instructors training the next generation of lifesavers wouldn’t have it any other way.
Oct 1, 2016
Oh, SnapUCLA researchers find that social media is just as addictive for teens as chocolate.
Oct 1, 2016
Following FreshmenA lot has changed over the 50 years in which Alexander Astin has chronicled the attitudes of college freshmen.
Oct 1, 2016
Jurassic Car ParkUCLA researchers look at car models through the lens of evolutionary biology.
Oct 1, 2016
Are E-Cigarettes Safe?UCLA School of Dentistry research finds cause for concern.
Oct 1, 2016
Site-Specific ArtUCLA Community School students gain a sense of history through campus murals dedicated to Robert Kennedy.
Oct 1, 2016
Get SmartThe UCLA Center for SMART Health combines the forces of medicine and engineering.
Oct 1, 2016
Notable QuotablePolitical Science Professor Lynn Vavreck weighs in on the impacts of presidential campaign ads.
Oct 1, 2016
Globe Trotters UCLA’s Alumni Travel Program offers a lot more than sun, sand and umbrella drinks. The adventures are rich and varied, especially when a renowned university scholar comes along.
Oct 1, 2016
Fall 2016 HappeningsA Bruin guide to the season’s best in UCLA arts and culture, entertainment and sports.
Oct 1, 2016
Not Your Average Cooking ClassEvan Kleiman's students explored much more than recipes in her food studies class.
Sep 23, 2016