UCLA
Back Issue - October 2016
For His Big Brother
Arthur Ashe's brother Johnnie returned to war to keep the tennis legend out of harm's way.
Nov 15, 2016
A New Wave of Art
The new Luskin Conference Center includes nearly 60 pieces of art created by UCLA alumni and faculty members.
Oct 25, 2016
A Cuban Take
The Black with a Drop of Red exhibition showcases Cuban interpretation through poster designs.
Oct 25, 2016
Making a Difference
Many UCLA scholars devote their careers to preparing students for a lifetime of public service. That commitment takes on special meaning in an election year.
Oct 1, 2016
Life Lessons
Who better to inspire struggling students than a high school dropout who holds three UCLA degrees and heads the L.A. County Office of Education?
Oct 1, 2016
The Past as Prologue
The new Luskin Conference Center pays homage to UCLA’s first century.
Oct 1, 2016
Education for Everyone
UCLA Extension, the lifelong learning resource that began a century ago, is no longer content to just let students come to them. Instead, the program is reaching out to underserved areas, making education accessible to all.
Oct 1, 2016
Mirror Image
UCLA neuroscientist Marco Iacoboni studies mirror neurons — the brain cells that make us love watching sports, say yes to persuasive salespeople and be quick to empathize with others.
Oct 1, 2016
The Way We Were
Bruins of all ages love to recall the Westwood stores, cafés and nightspots where they made lasting memories.
Oct 1, 2016
Power to the People
Across campus and across disciplines, UCLA initiatives are tackling tough issues of human rights abuse worldwide and promoting global education about civil societies.
Oct 1, 2016
Siren Calling
Politicians aren’t the only ones who can vary their vocal qualities to display their personality, arouse emotions and influence others. You can, too.
Oct 1, 2016
The First Responders
UCLA’s Paramedic Program is one of the toughest in the nation, and the instructors training the next generation of lifesavers wouldn’t have it any other way.
Oct 1, 2016
Oh, Snap
UCLA researchers find that social media is just as addictive for teens as chocolate.
Oct 1, 2016
Following Freshmen
A lot has changed over the 50 years in which Alexander Astin has chronicled the attitudes of college freshmen.
Oct 1, 2016
Jurassic Car Park
UCLA researchers look at car models through the lens of evolutionary biology.
Oct 1, 2016
Are E-Cigarettes Safe?
UCLA School of Dentistry research finds cause for concern.
Oct 1, 2016
Site-Specific Art
UCLA Community School students gain a sense of history through campus murals dedicated to Robert Kennedy.
Oct 1, 2016
Get Smart
The UCLA Center for SMART Health combines the forces of medicine and engineering.
Oct 1, 2016
Notable Quotable
Political Science Professor Lynn Vavreck weighs in on the impacts of presidential campaign ads.
Oct 1, 2016
Globe Trotters
UCLA’s Alumni Travel Program offers a lot more than sun, sand and umbrella drinks. The adventures are rich and varied, especially when a renowned university scholar comes along.
Oct 1, 2016
Fall 2016 Happenings
A Bruin guide to the season’s best in UCLA arts and culture, entertainment and sports.
Oct 1, 2016
Not Your Average Cooking Course
Evan Kleiman's students explored much more than recipes in her food studies class.
Sep 23, 2016
