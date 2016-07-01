Skip to content. Skip to more features. Skip to most emailed. Skip to footer.
UCLA
Back Issue - July 2016
New Math
Lincoln Heights teacher Anthony Yom’s work went mostly unnoticed until a student of his became one of 12 in the world to earn a perfect score on an AP calculus exam. Actually, many of his students have been excelling for several years. What’s his secret?
Jul 1, 2016
Island Spirit
UCLA's Hawai'i Club brings the aloha spirit to campus every spring with a luau in Ackerman Union.
Jul 1, 2016
An Inconvenient Vision
UCLA Professor Catherine Opie has done one thing masterfully her whole life — capture provocative images of the everyday that make us take another look at the icons around us.
Jul 1, 2016
All That Glitters
For decades, UCLA has been a training ground for Olympic heroes. In dozens of sports, representing many countries, Bruins have excelled at the Summer Games. Now some two dozen UCLA athletes have been or likely will be chosen to represent their respective countries this summer in Rio.
Jul 1, 2016
Mall Nano
At nanoscience demonstrations, L.A. shoppers see the impact of science on their daily lives.
Jul 1, 2016
Notable Quotable
UCLA senior Denita Toneva weighs in on the optimism of environmentalists.
Jul 1, 2016
A Sharp Mind
This UCLA psychiatrist refines more than academic skills in his free time.
Jul 1, 2016
Supreme Dreams
UCLA law students seize the opportunity to advise the nation's highest court through the Supreme Court Clinic.
Jul 1, 2016
Fashion in the Seven Kingdoms
Award-winning Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton is the 2016 Swarovski Designer in Residence at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.
Jul 1, 2016
Diversity Not Included
Hollywood receives another failing report card for poor representation of women and minorities.
Jul 1, 2016
An Olympian Effort
In just a month, the world’s attention will be focused on the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. At UCLA, we’re also thinking ahead to 2024, in the hope that LA 2024’s bid will bring the Games to campus.
Jul 1, 2016
Secrets of a Time Master
Want to put more hours in your day? Simplify your life and increase your efficiency.
Jul 1, 2016
Eating L.A.: City of Gold and Blue
In establishments ranging from high-end restaurants to ubiquitous food trucks, Bruins are helping change the way Angelenos think about food.
Jul 1, 2016
Jump Start
A mediocre paintings collection secured by a UC Regent in 1938 was the catalyst that eventually landed UCLA on the national art scene.
Jul 1, 2016
Playing for Keeps
Are computer games fantasy or reality, culture or technology? Can they absorb the richness of humanity? The director of UCLA’s Game Lab ponders these and other questions.
Jul 1, 2016
Born to Perform
Precision, strength and grace are crucial to every event in gymnastics competition. But floor exercise in particular provides room for creativity — and Coach Valorie Kondos Field’s Bruins have taken it to a whole new level.
Jul 1, 2016
Art and the City: Made in L.A. Returns to Westwood
UCLA’s Hammer Museum is known for championing emerging artists from across Los Angeles — a mission that’s celebrated in this summer’s biennial exhibition.
Jul 1, 2016
Summer 2016 Happenings
A Bruin guide to the season’s best in UCLA arts and culture, entertainment and sports.
Jul 1, 2016
Buildings in Bloom
UCLA faculty artist Jennifer Steinkamp brings nature into the heart of New York City.
May 26, 2016
