UCLA
Back Issue - April 2016
Transforming a City
How will the NFL Rams' move to Inglewood affect the community?
May 17, 2016
Strike a Pose
UCLA-led study finds yoga and meditation more effective than memory-boosting exercises in preventing cognitive impairment that may precede Alzheimer’s disease.
May 12, 2016
Nature and Concrete Blend to Beautify Street Medians
UCLA Extension students create prizewinning design for a drought-tolerant landscape.
Apr 4, 2016
The Natural
Jake Heggie’s overnight success as an opera composer surprised no one more than him.
Apr 1, 2016
The Four-Eyes Have It
UCLA fans honored Russell Westbrook by donning his trademark glasses.
Apr 1, 2016
Humanoid Nature
The robots of UCLA’s Robotics and Mechanisms Laboratory are designed for serious jobs, but their creators have a lot of fun.
Apr 1, 2016
Hard at Work
For Abel Valenzuela, inequality isn’t just academic; it’s personal.
Apr 1, 2016
A Home on "The Hill"
More than 50 years ago, a visionary provost prompted UCLA’s transformation to a residential campus.
Apr 1, 2016
Advice for Weekend Warriors
If you exercise only occasionally, or have been inactive for a long time, it's best to pace yourself.
Apr 1, 2016
Bike Life
UCLA has taken important steps to make the campus accessible to cyclists.
Apr 1, 2016
Demystifying the Music Biz
Music attorney Dina LaPolt uses actual cases from her practice to teach students how to negotiate deals and draft contracts.
Apr 1, 2016
For the Love of Film
The UCLA Film & Television Archive’s founders were determined not to let film culture slip away.
Apr 1, 2016
Hard Evidence
Archaeologists' find yields the first complete ancient human genome from Africa.
Apr 1, 2016
Notable Quotable
A UCLA child psychologist says the Internet is not turning children into zombies.
Apr 1, 2016
Pool Kings
The men's water polo team brought home UCLA's 113th NCAA title.
Apr 1, 2016
Quarterbacks of Patient Care
When their gridiron careers ended, these former football players headed to nursing school.
Apr 1, 2016
Yin and Yang of Music
UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music balances scholarship, performance and composition across genres.
Apr 1, 2016
Spring 2016 Happenings
A Bruin guide to the season’s best in UCLA arts and culture, entertainment and sports.
Apr 1, 2016
Seeing is Believing
This team gave L.A. leaders a preview of how the city’s redevelopment projects would actually work.
Apr 1, 2016
Root Tale
A walking tour of the Campus Plants Database.
Apr 1, 2016
Sustainable Transportation Cuts Traffic to Campus by 25 Percent in a Decade
The decrease, which comes despite a growth in university population, also reduces greenhouse gases.
Mar 31, 2016
Double Duty
Yoomi Chin's startup helps homeless youth, as well as professors and students.
Mar 16, 2016
