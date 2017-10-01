Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.

Published Oct 1, 2017 9:00 AM



Illustration by Ellen Surrey.

“If you’ve got an idea that you genuinely think is good, don’t let some idiot talk you out of it.”

— Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, upon being honored with the first Icons of L.A. Award at the 2017 UCLA Extension certificate graduation ceremony.

