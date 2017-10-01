Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.
UCLA
Notable Quoteable
Published Oct 1, 2017 9:00 AM
“If you’ve got an idea that you genuinely think is good, don’t let some idiot talk you out of it.”
— Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, upon being honored with the first Icons of L.A. Award at the 2017 UCLA Extension certificate graduation ceremony.
IN DEPARTMENTS
MOST POPULAR
Most Viewed
Most EmailedMost Tweeted
Range: Sep 20, 2017 – Present
- Neighborhood Watching
- Sinister Screens
- Don't Worry, Be Happy
- Rollin' In (Cookie) Dough
- A Minor Revolution
Range: Aug 21, 2017 – Present
Range: Jul 07, 2017 – Present