Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.

UCLA

Notable Quotable

Print
Comments

Published Sep 14, 2018 8:00 AM


Judea Pearl, UCLA professor of computer science and statistics, talks about how far artificial intelligence can go.


Illustration by Peter Ryan.

“Today’s machine-learning programs can’t tell whether a crowing rooster makes the sun rise, or the other way around.”

— Judea Pearl, UCLA professor of computer science and statistics, in a Wall Street Journal column on the limitations of artificial intelligence.

Page 1 of 1

Comments