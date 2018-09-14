Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.
Notable Quotable
Published Sep 14, 2018 8:00 AM
Judea Pearl, UCLA professor of computer science and statistics, talks about how far artificial intelligence can go.
“Today’s machine-learning programs can’t tell whether a crowing rooster makes the sun rise, or the other way around.”
— Judea Pearl, UCLA professor of computer science and statistics, in a Wall Street Journal column on the limitations of artificial intelligence.
