Notable Quotable

Published Oct 1, 2019 8:00 AM



Illustration by Peter Ryan.

“Somewhere there is a young man or woman whose interest in engineering has been sparked and who, with the right support, will become an innovator, a leader, a world changer.”

— Henry Samueli ’75, M.S. ’76, Ph.D. ’80, on his recent $100M gift to UCLA Samueli School of Engineering

