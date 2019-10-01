Notable Quotable

Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.
Published Oct 1, 2019 8:00 AM
“Somewhere there is a young man or woman whose interest in engineering has been sparked and who, with the right support, will become an innovator, a leader, a world changer.”
— Henry Samueli ’75, M.S. ’76, Ph.D. ’80, on his recent $100M gift to UCLA Samueli School of Engineering
