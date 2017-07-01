Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.

UCLA

Notable Quotable

Print
Comments

Published Jul 1, 2017 8:00 AM



Illustration by Cannaday Chapman.

“You have a moral obligation, a mission and a mandate to speak up and speak out — and get in the way and get in trouble.”

— Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis’ advice to Bruin students at Royce Hall after he was presented with the UCLA Medal

Page 1 of 1

Comments