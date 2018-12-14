The Big Picture





To recognize the many political and social movements that have erupted since 1968, UCLA’s Community Programs Office commissioned the recently unveiled mural 50 Years of Resistance, which features iconic imagery representing powerful moments of the past 50 years. The artwork, in the Student Activities Center, was created by the 3B Collective, an artist group that works on large-scale, site-specific installations and murals. Five of the six members met as undergrads at UCLA.



