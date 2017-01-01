Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.

Sustaining Art

Published Jan 1, 2017



Photo by Michal Czerwonka.

Performance artist Lars Jan’s video installation HOLOSCENES/Anthropocene Suite 1 rolled climate change, sea-level rise and our everyday lives into one at the Fowler Museum. The work was sponsored by CAP UCLA and the Laboratory for Environmental Narrative Strategies as part of Earth Now: Earth 2050, the UCLA College’s Luskin Endowment Inaugural Symposium.

