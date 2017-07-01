Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.
UCLA
On the Line
Published Jul 1, 2017 8:00 AM
The annual three-day Clothesline Display features T-shirts created by victims of sexual or gender-based violence to represent their experiences. This year marks the 21st anniversary of UCLA’s involvement with the Clothesline Project, which originated on Cape Cod in 1990 and has since taken root around the country. The hundreds of shirts that were on view here were made by members of the UCLA community.
IN DEPARTMENTS
MOST POPULAR
Range: Jun 12, 2017 – Present
Range: May 13, 2017 – Present
Range: Mar 29, 2017 – Present