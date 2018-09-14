Downward Goat

Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.

Published Sep 14, 2018 8:00 AM


See how these goats helped people stretch and de-stress.


Photo by Michael Czerwonka.

This photo may not need explanation, but here goes, anyway: The UCLA Healthy Campus Initiative, in partnership with UCLA Recreation and UCLA Transportation, held a “fun-and-games break” during lunch hour in the Court of Sciences. Students, staff, faculty members and campus visitors played board games, threw beanbags … and de-stressed with a little goat yoga.

