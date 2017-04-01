Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.

UCLA

Culture for a Cause

Print
Comments

Published Apr 1, 2017 8:00 AM



Photo by Elijah Hurwitz.

Festive Afghan culture is in full view at the annual charity banquet of the UCLA United Afghan Club. The evening includes a fashion show, musical performances, Afghan dances and artwork, and a live raffle. Over the years, the club has raised more than $110,000 and has built wells, aided public hospitals and funded a school in Afghanistan.

Page 1 of 1

Comments