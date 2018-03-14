Skip to content. Skip to departments. Skip to most popular. Skip to footer.
Blood Rare
Published Mar 14, 2018 2:45 PM
What happens when you mix a Blue Moon, Super Moon and Blood Moon?
When two full moons fall in a single month, the second is a Blue Moon. Here, we’re looking at the January 31 Blue Moon — which was also a Super Moon (meaning that it was closer to Earth than usual), and a Blood Moon (because it coincided with a total lunar eclipse). The next Super Blue Blood Moon will occur on January 31, 2037 — a mere 19 years away. Get those binoculars ready!
